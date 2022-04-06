Nicklaus, Palmer and Tiger, Kings of Augusta

Since Horton Smith claimed the first title in 1934, no one has triumphed over the green of Augusta more than Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods (the youngest to do so at 21 years, three months and 14 days) and Arnold Palmer. The ‘Golden Bear’ won six times (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986); ‘El Tigre’ five times (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019) and ‘El Rey’ did it four times (1958, 1960, 1962 and 1964). If the first two are revered, with commemorative plaques on the fountains lining the course, Tiger’s victory in 1997 was cathartic for African-Americans. Never had a golfer of color prevailed in a major and Woods went to do it precisely in a club that, with his nuances, was one more symbol of racism in the United States until not long ago.