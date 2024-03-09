In 2013 the United Nations Organization (UN) decreed that starting in 2014 the March 3rd would commemorate World Wildlife Day.

We have only been commemorating this date for 10 years, and he stressed that only a decade because after many years of destruction, just 10 years ago it was thought necessary to remember and emphasize that absolutely all people depend on the wild life and the resources derived from biological diversity to meet our needs; from the most basic things such as feeding ourselves to dressing and transporting ourselves. And if we don't get the 20th of that wild life It is not endless, soon, very soon, what will end is our future.

I believe that people like me who have the great privilege and the great responsibility of working directly with and for the wild life and that we are fortunate to have these spaces, we have the obligation to spread messages that generate collective awareness and that contribute something to the protection and conservation of the wild life. So I have prepared this easy guide species to be a real influencer, truly committed and consistent with our biodiversity.

Ten years of commemoration and ten understandings more than commandments to be more part of conservation than destruction.

Ten to save wildlife:

1 Really love them

You cannot love what you do not know. Read, learn, research ask the specialists in wild animals, they are very different from domestic ones. To fight for them or protect them you have to know what they need for their well-being and conservation.

2 Biophilize

Biophilia is the love or innate affinity we have for the nature by living beings. Unfortunately, urbanization and technology have distanced us from nature and we have been losing this affinity. We have to recover it to stop destroying our biodiversity.

3 Do not confuse animal specialists with specialists

Being a popular person, influencer, artist or politician who loves animals does not make you a wildlife specialist. Do not get carried away by opinions, comments or proposals that come from passion or fanaticism. If you want to help wildlife, listen to or turn to veterinarians, biologists, zootechnicians, scientists, etc.

4 Your house is not his house

Wild animals are not pets and should not live in your home. Don't buy them!

Their nature is wild and at any time they can reproduce their wild instinct; They can be carriers of zoonotic diseases, contagious in humans; you do not allow them to reproduce and therefore conserve their species; and you don't let them play their vital role in their ecosystem.

5 His home doesn't belong to you either

Currently, habitat destruction is the most important cause of species extinction in the world. Industrial agriculture and livestock farming, overfishing, mining, indiscriminate logging and urbanization have already destroyed the homes of millions of animals. More than 70% of terrestrial and marine ecosystems are seriously altered. Stop invading them and plundering their habitats.

6 Deplasticize yourself

Every year, more than a million birds and more than 100,000 marine mammals die as a result of all the plastics that reach the sea. Every year, the world population generates about 350 million tons of plastic waste, in Mexico we contribute almost 6 million. Stop ordering delivery, don't buy bottled drinks, don't use plastic bags or straws or disposable cutlery, forget about balloons.

7 Use the power of your networks

Currently 70% of Mexicans access social networks, which represents 90 million people. Use them for the good of nature and for the good of wildlife. Denounce their sale and illegal possession, viralize what harms them, expose those who traffic, exploit and mistreat them, and demand that the authorities protect them.

8 Reduce your footprint on the planet

Reduce your impact on the earth. Only 3% of the earth's surface has not been impacted by us. Use low-consumption light bulbs, recycle correctly, use public transportation and bicycle, walk more, reduce the use of air conditioning and heating, unplug appliances, dry clothes naturally, significantly reduce water consumption, consume local products and foods, reduce your meat consumption, do not eat palm oil products.

9 Enjoy them alive not dead

In 2024, tiger and lion bone wine is a symbol of social status in some Asian countries; gorilla and pangolin meat have become “delicacies”; The illegal ivory trade continues to be one of the most lucrative in the world and the totoaba crop costs up to 8 thousand dollars in Asia. The true luxury and greatest wealth is to have these animals alive and preserve their species. Join campaigns against these absurd eccentricities that are causing the disappearance of many species.

10 Take care of those who take care of them

The majority of zoos, hatcheries, aquariums, rescue centers, ecological parks are Management Units for the Conservation of Wildlife (UMAs) which are the ones that contribute the most to rescuing, protecting and conserving wildlife in situ and ex if you. Zoos spend more than $350 million on conservation strategies around the world.

Every day they work on research, education, rehabilitation, protection and conservation projects. Support them! Your visits, the recognition of their work and your contributions will allow them to continue existing.

