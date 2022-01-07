The toys are highly demanded products this Christmas season. A claim of many children for the Magi and even also as a request for any birthday during childhood.

From any Lego or Playmobil collection, to go through other types of toys like Action Man or dolls like Nancy. Also video games for the PlayStation or other consoles. All these products, and many more, appear in all catalogs and also appear in the letter to the Kings of any boy and girl in Spain, and their value has even increased in recent weeks.

And it is that according to the web ‘Business Insider‘, there are up to ten products of our childhood for which we could earn thousands of euros. The reason for the rise in value is the offers published on different portals. These are.

La Nancy, valued at about two thousand euros

According to the aforementioned portal, the price that could be paid for one of the first models of this highly demanded doll could be around two thousand euros, while the corresponding price for its accessories could be up to 1,500 euros in the best of cases.

Fort Comansi, with a valuation of almost eight thousand euros

Comansi is one of the main companies that markets toys. In the 1960s, their toys were in high demand. They were related to the mythical battles between Indians and cowboys. One of its star products, Fort Comansi, could be valued at almost eight thousand euros. On eBay, this used product costs 159 euros.

Tente, the Lego competition

Another of the toys most sought after by collectors is the Tente. Some of these products can be sold for a maximum price of 500 euros. In the 1980s it was a brand that competed alongside Lego in the production, marketing and sale of construction toys.

Furby, a toy that helps you get back a lot of money

The price paid for one of the special editions of this product, the Special Furby Angel, was 700 euros always according to ‘Business Insider‘. It is one of the toys that, if kept in the best conditions, can be used to get a lot of money.

Nenuco, a classic among the most demanded

In all the catalogs this product is never missing. The price of this baby doll version, in the case of classic and older editions, can reach a maximum of 800 euros, as specified by the aforementioned website.

Pinypon, at a price of 200 euros

Nancy, Nenuco and now Pinypon. The latter has been a toy that over the years has been gaining in terms of sales and popularity. One of the older models of this product can have a cost of about 200 euros.

The Nintendo Game Boy, at a price of 20 thousand euros

Being more current, but considered as a relic today, the Nintendo Game Boy, specifically the first Game Boy that was launched on the market, it has a price of 20 thousand euros, according to the last offer that was published in eBay.

The Action Man, in high demand in the 90s

There are many boys and girls who, at some point in their lives, have had an Action Man in their hands. A toy that was widely marketed two decades ago. Unlike the products mentioned above, it is not one that you can get a lot of money for, but you can do it for some money if it is kept in good condition.

Tazos worth 900 euros

Common in any bag of potatoes and other snacks, bowls were another of the toys that were marketed in the 90s, and can still be found in these types of products. The value of some tazos, like those in the Jurassic Park collection, it can reach 900 euros.

La Mariquita Pérez, at a price of almost three thousand euros

Three thousand eurosThat is the price for which you can win if you manage to sell a model of the Mariquita Pérez doll in optimal condition. It was one of the dolls considered of high quality due to the materials with which it was designed.