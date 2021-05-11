A teacher and ten dead schoolchildren is the provisional balance of a armed attack by a 17-year-old against a school of the Russian city of Kazan, capital of the republic of Tatarstan. One of the perpetrators of the massacre has already been arrested, while a second student has been shot.

“The security forces arrested a teenager suspected of being the author of the shooting,” said a source from the security services quoted by Ria Novosti, while the TASS agency assures that at least ten other people would have been injured and four of them were hospitalized.

Images broadcast on television showed dozens of people outside the school, surrounded by police and firefighters. “We have heard an explosion inside the school grounds, we see a lot of smoke,” said a witness shortly before, quoted by Ria Novosti. “I was in class, I heard an explosion and then shots”a teacher confirmed to TASS.

No information has been provided on the type of weapons used or on the reasons that prompted the young man to act in such a way. A video filmed with the mobile by occasional witnesses shows the moment in which the Police reduce and arrest the perpetrator of the massacre. 20 ambulances and a police force have been sent to the school, which has cordoned off the area. The Tatarstan prosecutor, Ildús Nafíkov, is also on the ground.

Security measures were increased as a precaution in other schools in the region, local authorities announced.