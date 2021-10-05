A fatal traffic accident occurred on the Nürburgring on Monday evening. One man was killed and seven people injured. How exactly the accident came about is now to be clarified by an expert.

A.n early Monday evening there was a fatal traffic accident on the Nürburgring in Rhineland-Palatinate. Seven people were injured and one man died, the police in Koblenz announced.

The accident occurred after a car had lost equipment in the Nordschleife and a tow vehicle was in use. The ten cars that followed had to swerve, lost control and had an accident.

The fatally injured driver could no longer evade and crashed into the tow truck. Other vehicles, including two motorcycles, pushed the accident car further onto the tow vehicle. The driver died at the scene of the accident.

After the accident, the deceased's car caught fire, but could be extinguished again. The two seriously injured and five slightly injured were taken to surrounding hospitals, and a police helicopter was also used. How exactly the accident came about is now to be clarified by an expert.