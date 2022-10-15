Ten cars collided on the highway near Krasnoyarsk. This was announced on Saturday, October 15, by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region.

“According to preliminary data, this morning at 6 km of the Krasnoyarsk-Zheleznogorsk highway,” the department’s Telegram channel says.

As a result of the incident, a 45-year-old Toyota driver was injured. He was taken to a medical facility.

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained that adverse weather conditions were noted at the accident site: fog, as well as the formation of an ice microfilm on the roadway, which is not noticeable, but adversely affects the grip of tires on the road.

The traffic police are currently on the scene.

On October 13, six people, including a child, were injured in a collision of foreign cars in the Shebalinsky district of the Altai Republic. They did not need hospitalization. According to preliminary information, a 65-year-old resident of the Krasnoyarsk Territory driving a Subaru Forester did not lose to a Toyota Rav4 driven by a 25-year-old resident of the Ulagansky district of Altai.

Subaru driver charged with misdemeanor