Traffic police: ten cars collided on the highway in Yakutsk due to dense fog

In Yakutia, due to thick fog and difficult weather conditions, ten cars collided on the highway. Writes about it TASS with reference to the statement of the traffic police department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region.

The accident was recorded in Yakutsk, on the 14th kilometer of the Namsky tract. “According to preliminary data, a passing and sequential collision of 10 vehicles occurred due to non-compliance with the safe speed and distance between vehicles in difficult weather conditions,” the traffic police said.

One driver was injured in the accident. He sought medical attention.

The traffic police specified that the temperature in Yakutsk on January 14 dropped to minus 50 degrees. “Fog, exhaust gases of vehicles, snow dust significantly reduce the visibility zone, contribute to optical illusion, make it difficult to navigate,” the traffic police department said.

