Privacy watchdogs are concerned about the significant growth in the number of private cameras registered with the police. There are now 321,000, and just under a thousand are added every month, according to figures published today by tech website VPNGids. “We are approaching the point where you as a citizen are no longer unseen anywhere.”

With an appeal to the Open Government Act, VPNGids obtained the latest figures from the Camera in the picture police project. Anyone who has a (security) camera in the Netherlands can register it there since 2014. For the police, one look at the database is enough to know whether images are available of, for example, a burglary or fight.

No permission

You do not need permission to hang a camera. The Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) only intervenes in the event of complaints. It’s not that simple for the police, says Lotte Houwing, policy advisor at privacy advocate Bits of Freedom. “It needs permission from the mayor.” And that difference stings, she says. “But because of that database, the police circumvent the rules.”

Nonsense, says Karel van Engelenhoven, the almost retired spiritual father of Camera in the picture. “There is a huge difference between those two types of cameras. With a public camera you can observe continuously. We can only request the images of a private individual or a company afterwards.” See also WEG runs out - ISTOÉ MONEY

The police do this an average of 5,000 times a year, according to Van Engelenhoven. “In the event of a missing person, it is useful that we can immediately see whether there are cameras.” Or during a hostage situation, such as the one at the Dirk in Roosendaal in 2009: “There we saw the robbers behind a stack of pallets.”





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Handy or not, the AP denounces that growing ‘Big Brother’. Spokesman Quinten Snijders: “If we all hang up cameras to keep an eye on the neighbourhood, no one can go out on the street without being filmed. Apart from the fact that it is against the law, we also have to ask ourselves: do we want that?”

More than 321,000 cameras registered with the police, distributed throughout the Netherlands, means ten cameras per square kilometer. But that’s an average: with almost 170 cameras per square kilometer, Amsterdam is a kind of open-air Hollywood studio. There are also more than a hundred cameras per square kilometer in Nijmegen and Zoetermeer. See also Situation in the forest fire area of ​​​​Saxon Switzerland still serious

Longer trend

The fact that there are more cameras has been a trend for some time, says Emi van der Ven of VPNGids. Part of the recent increase is due to the fact that the police are counting more cameras from, for example, Rijkswaterstaat. “But the development of the number of doorbell cameras worries me more,” she also says.

Because many cameras (partly) look out onto the street. Nearly 90 percent of the total, discovered News hour a few years ago. Houwing also mentions that figure. “We are well on our way to a nationwide camera network.” Filming the street is nevertheless prohibited, and subject to strict rules if there is really no other way. At least, that’s what it says on the AP website. On the Camera in the picture website, the police state that ‘sometimes you can’t escape it’. “This should be as limited as possible.”

A doorbell camera often also films the public road. © AP



‘careless’

A ‘careless formulation’, says Snijders. The watchdog will raise this this week in a conversation with the police, the spokesman announces. That surprises Van Engelenhoven. “I’ve never heard of us doing it wrong.” In fact: “If a test image shows that people are filming the entire street, we ask them to hang the camera differently.” See also The raised German index finger is back

Moreover, that 90 percent is not correct, says the policeman, and there is also far from a national network. “Those 321,000 cameras are installed at 60,000 locations. Suppose you have an entrepreneur who films in 25 places, one of which is at the entrance gate with a piece of street added. Then his entire camera arsenal immediately counts as ‘aimed at the public road’.” Which part of all those cameras does have the public road in its sights? After some hesitation: “I think a quarter at the most.”

Hackers

The AP and Bits of Freedom warn of another risk with all those private cameras: unwanted eavesdroppers. There are no exact figures, but according to both clubs there are ‘many people’ who have never changed their password. Snijders: “Then it will be very easy to hack that camera.”