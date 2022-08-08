The large, spreading fire that broke out late Sunday evening at a snack bar on Hoofdstraat Oost in the center of Wolvega (Friesland) is under control. The fire caused a gas leak, which prompted the fire service to evacuate the area. According to a spokesperson for the fire service, at least ten neighboring buildings were involved. The residents were allowed to return to their homes after a few hours. The fire brigade is still working to put out the fire.

