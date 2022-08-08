The large, spreading fire that broke out late Sunday evening at a snack bar on Hoofdstraat Oost in the center of Wolvega (Friesland) is under control. The fire caused a gas leak, which prompted the fire service to evacuate the area. According to a spokesperson for the fire service, at least ten neighboring buildings were involved. The residents were allowed to return to their homes after a few hours. The fire brigade is still working to put out the fire.
#Ten #buildings #evacuated #due #major #fire #snack #bar #explosion #danger #passed
Padel | The “picnic game” swelled into a million-dollar business, and it may soon be the turn of bankruptcies. “Piukku” Kopiloff, who brought padel to Finland, tells how the padel craze took over the country.
"Piikku" Kopiloff brought padel to Finland almost 20 years ago. Now he sees a padel craze around him, which threatens...
Leave a Reply