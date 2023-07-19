Recently, at a meeting of Colombian soccer legends, a game was played friendly match with some of the celebrities who wore the shirt of the Colombian team who faced several of the figures of Cartagena soccer, in a match played in the Jaime Moron Stadiumfrom the Bolivarian capital.

Óscar Córdoba, Faryd Mondragón, Faustino Asprilla, Víctor Danilo Pacheco, Jorge Bermúdez, Fabián Vargas, Carlos Valdés, Teófilo Gutiérrez, Adolfo ‘el Tren’ Valencia, among others, were present and the ‘picaíto’ player.

Now, after the comparison, and between talks, one of the anecdotes that had been lost was remembered. Adolfo the ‘Train’ Valenciaone of the most emblematic players of that mythical Colombia team of the 90s and also historical in Santa Fe, decided to tell unknown details of what happened and that had another legendary protagonist, Carlos “the Kid” Valderrama, who due to commitments was not present at that match between friends.

The video that was recorded by the former player and businessman Fabian Vargas Valencia can be heard mentioning, “They gave us 10 bottles of Chivas and ‘el Pibe’, lost. They put a trap and ‘el Pibe’ says…”.

Carlos Valderrama was the glory of Colombia and Atlético Junior.

And there the recording was cut off, so the story was left unfinished, but still, you can hear the laughter of several former players who were in that place.

The curious thing about the anecdote, the particular thing, is that ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama was never objected to for this type of behavior, rather he has always shown himself to be an example of discipline both on and off the playing fields. But there is always a first time, as the saying goes. Apparently, Valencia referred to an old celebration in the Valderrama that would have passed.

Vargas did not publish the rest of the story, and the good image of ‘Pibe’ Valderrama was not exposed either.

