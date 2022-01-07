AG Friday, 7 January 2022, 18:52



Violence does not seem to have limits in Mexico and on Three Kings Day it manifested itself in a terrible way. A truck with ten bodies inside was abandoned in front of the governor’s palace in the northern state of Zacatecas at around 5:30 am – six more hours in Spain. The bodies were apparently beaten and injured, “Zacatecas Governor David Monreal said in a message posted on social media. The Aztec authorities consider this to be a macabre message from drug gangs.

Monreal detailed yesterday that the vehicle – a Mazda CX3 – was parked next to the large Christmas tree that adorned the square on the occasion of these holidays. The cameras of the enclosure picked up how the man who led him there ran away. The governor also announced that the alleged perpetrators have already been arrested and made available to the Prosecutor’s Office. He also linked this event to the ‘Zacatecas 2’ operation, launched in November by the National Guard and the Secretariat of National Defense to combat the wave of crimes that plagues the region, particularly homicides and kidnappings linked to the world of drug trafficking.

Monreal reiterated the national challenge to end insecurity. «Little by little we are going to recover our peace. What we received was a cursed inheritance. The issue of insecurity is the issue of issues and I keep saying that security ceased to be a State issue to be everyone’s issue, “he lamented.

According to preliminary data from the Mexican federal government released on Thursday, the country closed 2021 with 33,410 intentional homicides, a reduction of 4.1% compared to the 34,554 murders in 2020. The State of Zacatecas experienced a substantial increase in the second half of the year. violence and was the scene of several massacres and executions, as well as the appearance of bodies hanging in the streets.