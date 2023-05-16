A young woman, after a cyberviolent interaction through the networks, which expands the arsenal of the abuser. Luis Sevillano Arribas

“Romantic love becomes, in many cases, a disguised trap.” This is confirmed by Carmen Ruiz Repullo and Laura Pavón Benítez, professors of Sociology and Anthropology at the universities of Jaén and Granada, respectively, and authors of An invisible reality. Psychological gender violence in the couple (Violet Pages, 2022). “Romantic love”, as Ruiz Repullo explains, “is a cultural issue —it is not biological or physical— that is built to reinforce a totally heteronormative model that distributes roles, to romanticize certain aspects of violence such as possession, jealousy, isolation or domination. And in this context, technologies emerge, transferring inequality to virtual life, amplifying it and creating other forms of violence that one in three people between the ages of 15 and 29 consider “inevitable” or “an invention”. The work points them out, reflects the experiences of the victims and warns of a problem that is growing and —especially in rural environments— is getting worse.

“Romantic love is an interested construction of what a relationship entails, it is like a mandate to identify when a person loves us or not, it is an interested construction to keep women in a subordinate position,” warns Ruiz Repullo , who recalls Lidia Falcón’s interview with the sculptor, sculptor and feminist Kate Millet in EL PAÍS, where the author of sexual politics He warned that while men are educated in power, women, out of love, are taught to wait and renounce.

When Millet (who died in 2017) wrote her most influential work, in the 1970s, the technologies that we know today did not yet exist and that the sociologist and anthropologist consider that, although they are not responsible by themselves for inequality, “they foster other forms of psychological violence against women, capable of causing damage with the speed of a click through a network of global impact that favors the anonymity of criminals” and at all hours of every day. “The networks are the instrument, they are not the problem,” says Ruiz Repullo.

Networks are the instrument, not the problem Carmen Ruiz Repullo, sociologist

A study from the University of Texas Medical School in Galveston (USA) confirms this: “The popularity of text messages, social networks and the use of the Internet among adolescents can create opportunities for abuse, including abuse. monitoring, control or harassment through technology”. “The line between online and offline teen relationships is becoming increasingly blurred,” says Jeff Temple, lead researcher on the study published in Journal of Youth and Adolescence.

Trinidad Donoso Vázquez, professor at the University of Barcelona and author of Gender violence in virtual environments (Octahedro, 2018) points out eight aspects collected by Ruiz and Pavón that have made new technologies a fertile field for abusers: accessibility (“it makes it easier for anyone to misuse”), anonymity (“increases the feeling of impunity for the offender”), diversity (“extends the range of possibilities to exercise violence”), constancy (“enables an insistence unknown until now”), ubiquity (“geographical distance does not matter”), power (“control and Internet bullying enables the offender to take control of the victim’s public and private spheres”) and lack of control (“adds an important feeling for the victim by increasing their sense of distress and giving the offender more power”).

This terrible effectiveness of the networks in the field of abuse, however, goes unnoticed. Young people ignore it, downplay it or even deny it. One in three young people between the ages of 15 and 29 do not identify control behaviors with gender violence and, according to the Youth and Gender 2021 barometer, carried out in Spain with a sample of 1,200 people of the same age group, “the proportion of men who defend that gender violence does not exist, that it is an ideological invention”, according to the study. “About 15% think that there are forms of violence that are inevitable. ‘Inevitable’, as if it were part of the biological sphere”, highlights the sociologist.

But cyberviolence exists and even a police spokeswoman has recently suffered from it, as shown in a video on TikTok with which she encourages people to denounce it. The job an unseen reality Identify ten of those ways:

surveillance/monitoring. Use of technology to stalk and monitor the activities of women, their location or messages and calls. “He controlled me, he had the location of where I was, I couldn’t leave my town without telling him and, if I did go out, because I got to go out, I was terrified,” says one of the study participants identified as E10 (all of them were their anonymity has been respected) and who was convinced by his partner to install a monitoring application to “test if it worked”. “I have seen that the number of followers has risen or why have you liked this one?” GD9 recalls as a cause of continuous discussion with her partner.

Harassment. Continuously contacting, harassing, threatening and frightening women. “When you send him a message, he answers you right away. You take a little longer to answer her and she immediately sends you a lot of messages and she deletes them so you can read them quickly. If she asked her ‘but, what have you put on me?’, she would reply: ‘Ah, no, nothing, nothing, it was one thing. But no, nothing happens, leave it. So that you can get in quickly again and read it ”, says GD9.

hack. Unauthorized access to systems or resources for the purpose of acquiring personal information, altering or modifying information, slandering and denigrating women. computer tools, such as TinyCheck from Kaspersky, allows the detection of spyware and digital bullying on tablets and mobile phones.

Call “whore” (slut shaming). Criticizing, blaming, and constraining women in networks for behaviors that some perceive as promiscuous or outside of traditional gender roles. “It is not the same to be called a whore at school recess than to be called a whore on a social network where everyone is seeing it,” explains Ruiz Rapullo.

Defamation. Dissemination of false content to damage the reputation of women.

impersonation. Assuming the identity of women to access private information. It may also involve creating an account under someone else’s name or domain name with the intent to harm, harass, intimidate or threaten women.

Abuse. Belittling or demeaning of victims in a public online forum.

doxeo (doxing). Disclosure of private and identifiable information online which may include name, phone number, email address or home address to provoke harassment, physical violence or threats.

sextortion. Illegal use of intimate images to blackmail women.

Revenge porn. Online distribution of sexually explicit photos or videos without the consent of the person in the images.

These forms of aggression are a sophistication of those that already exist, such as physical harassment (“before they followed you on a motorbike or car and it’s no longer necessary”, highlights the sociologist) or new ones, such as hacking. In any case, they are an extension of the violent arsenal and are used together. None replaces other more established ways, such as aggression through the offender’s environment, especially serious in rural areas where “everyone knows it and nobody does anything”. “There were women who, even though the attacker was in prison, said: ‘I know he is here, watching me with his entire family,’ recalls Ruiz Repullo. Or the limitation of movements or economic control. “If I wanted something, I had to put my hand and not just my hand,” said a participant in the research work.

The reality is that not only the forms of violence have grown, but also the number of victims. Rurality, migration or poverty are significant elements that increase the vulnerability of women”, explains the sociologist.

According to the researcher, one of the causes of this proliferation and its male justification or denial lies in the “manosphere”, a term that refers to the set of digital spaces (sphere) of men (man, in English) characterized by anti-feminism, male victimhood and misogynistic discourse. “It also has to do with the culture of the meme, of the short phrase or of the video that comes to express: ‘I’m going to tell you what the feminists really want,’ adds Ruiz Repullo.

The solutions are various. One constant is training, which, according to the sociologist, “has to start in childhood working on consent, good treatment, emotional education, masculinity.” “You have to work a lot with the boys because the problem of violence is not for women, it is for the men who exercise it, who believe in dominance and power,” she adds. And families, the media, all administrations and all areas of society are also a fundamental part. “Education alone is not going to end this,” she says.

In this sense, the researcher highlights the figure of professionals linked to prevention and action. “When they really get involved with women and with victims of violence, they stop being the civil guard, the psychologist or the lawyer and give them a name. That is very good, it is essential, ”she concludes.

The language used in social networks can also play an important role in anticipating, according to Laia Subirats, a member of the group Applied Data Science Lab (ADaS Lab) of the UOC (Open University of Catalonia), since natural language processing offers the possibility of identifying and classifying sexism as well as detecting hate speech, something that can be achieved with machine learning techniques.

Likewise, according to information from the UOC, themes can be extracted from the different texts published on social networks to see which are the predominant ones. “This can be done with the Latent Dirichlet Allocation technique, which, in fact, has already been applied in other fields, such as the detection of anxiety and depression in a spontaneous abortion using Twitter data”, Subirats indicates.

