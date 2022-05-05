Most of the legion had a quiet evening in Marseille, with a nice meal, a beer and watching the Champions League. A large number of police had also gathered around a group of supporters who had gathered in the Vieux-Port. In the afternoon the atmosphere changed when boys with Ajax shirts provoked the group.

Later in the evening there were said to have been further provocations, when the group had moved to a pub. There was also talk of a stolen necklace. The French police are said to have used tear gas or pepper spray at some point. There are also videos of at least two confrontations elsewhere with men from Marseille, who were equipped with sticks. Firecrackers were also thrown.

It concerned a small part of Vieux-Port where it was restless. A block away, the evening out was already pleasant. According to La Provence, there is one injured on the side of the Dutch. The five Frenchmen were arrested with sticks and firecrackers. Such unrest is not new for Marseille. It also went wrong in the French city around the matches against Basel and PAOK.

The authorities are concerned for today about the large group of Feyenoord supporters who came to Marseille without cards. In addition, the hard core has announced not to come to the fan zone on the beach, but to gather in the Vieux-Port and walk from there to the stadium.

The French state that only those who take the bus from the beach can enter the stadium, but many Dutch fans bought or are still trying to buy tickets for other stands.

