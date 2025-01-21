An operation carried out by the National Police against russian mafia has left ten people arrested in Madrid and Malaga for crimes related to money laundering, as well as the seizure of 200,000 euros in cash thanks to the proceedings carried out this Tuesday.

According to investigation sources, the operation has specifically resulted in six detainees in Malaga and another four in Madrid. The investigation investigates, under the direction of the Investigative Court number 46 of Madrid, the alleged role played by the criminal network as cashier for other criminal organizations.

The National Police reported this Tuesday on social networks that it had begun an operation with arrests and searches in Madrid, Malaga and Portugalin collaboration with Europol.

According to what the Police announced on the social network X, these are actions that remain under secret to dismantle a criminal organization of the Russian mafia dedicated, allegedly, to laundering money from other organizations operating in Europe.