From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 12/25/2023 – 16:00

Higlobe, a payment fintech for freelancers, listed ten tools to help professionals in this modality deliver demands before the end of the year.

“Using specialized applications enhances this capability. They offer a digital environment that optimizes task and information management, making them more practical and efficient. With them, it is possible to centralize data, create task lists, among other resources”, comments Samyra Ramos, marketing specialist at Higlobe.

The executive brings some tips on applications and tools to help with financial, creative and organizational aspects. Check out:

Trello

Trello is a project management tool that makes it easy to organize activities through visual boards. Its main advantage lies in its ability to provide a clear and intuitive view of the progress of activities. By dividing tasks into lists and cards, users can monitor the status of each stage of the project, establishing deadlines and assigning responsibilities.

Google Drive

This famous cloud storage platform offers freelancers the ability to centralize all their files in a single location, accessible via the internet. This simplifies organization and access to documents, as it eliminates the need for physical storage devices. Additionally, Google Drive makes it easy to share files with clients and collaborators, allowing multiple people to work and collaborate on documents simultaneously.

MindMeister

Built especially for creating mind mappings, MindMeister makes it easy to visualize and develop ideas. With an intuitive and friendly interface, it allows users to create mind maps in a collaborative and organized way. It offers features such as adding text, images and links, making it possible to visually represent complex information with clarity, conciseness and creativity.

zoom

Zoom is a widely used video conferencing platform. It's especially useful for virtual interactions with clients and teammates when physical presence isn't possible. Through Zoom, it is possible to make video and audio calls, share screens, presentations and documents, promoting dynamic communication.

Notion

Very versatile for organization and productivity, Notion is considered a customizable workspace. It features note-taking features, financial organization, project systematization, calendars, lists, among countless other possibilities. Everyone can use Notion in their own way, and this adaptable nature makes it one of the great friends of freelancers and collaborative work.

Grammarly

An essential tool for freelancers, Grammarly is dedicated to writing and editing in English. This platform has the ability to correct grammar and spelling errors, in addition to offering style suggestions, thus ensuring the production of impeccable texts.

Harvest

Harvest is designed to assist freelancers with efficient time and billing management. The application's main function is to accurately track hours worked. Additionally, it offers the ability to create invoices in a professional and organized way.

Figma

Graphic and UI/UX designers will find Figma a good ally. Aimed at collaborative design, its main advantage is the ability to share product editions with customers. This means that multiple people can collaborate on a project at the same time without needing to switch between different versions of the file.

Hootsuite

Useful for freelancers who work in the field of social media, the Hootsuite tool has a series of features to optimize this work. One of the main advantages is the ability to schedule posts, which means you can prepare content in advance and schedule its publication at the most strategic times for your audience.

Mobiles

Aimed at financial management, Mobills helps users control their expenses, set goals and control investments. By offering a detailed view of personal budgets, the platform allows for more effective money management and helps users achieve their goals.