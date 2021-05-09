Ten American paratroopers were slightly injured while landing in Estonia during the Swift Response exercise. The injured soldiers were taken to a local hospital. It is reported by Interfax with reference to the newspaper Postimees.

According to the press attaché of the US Embassy in Estonia, the lives of the injured paratroopers are not in danger, and most of them have already returned to the exercises. However, three soldiers are still recovering from leg injuries.

“This is a normal part of air operations,” summed up the press attaché.

Earlier it was reported that more than 700 US paratroopers landed in Russia’s neighboring country, Estonia, as part of the Swift Response exercise. Two American generals also took part in the parachute landing. The US military conducted a mock battle and, according to the scenario of the exercise, seized the airport, the enemy was the military from Estonia.