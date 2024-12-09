The Association Friends of the Concha Espina Theater of Torrelavega has called the XVII edition ofl ‘Duende Zahorí’ Theater Award, within the framework of the Winter Festival, in which it is the spectators who choose the winner each year.

On this occasion, the actors Alicia Borrachero, Beatriz Argüello, Carlos Hipólito, Carlos Sobera, Elisa Mantilla, Fernando Guillén Cuervo, Lara Dibildos, Manuela Velasco, are competing for the award for their professional and personal merits and/or for their connection to the festival and the city. , Pepón Nieto and Santiago Melero.

As stated by the association in a statement, The public will be able to cast their vote until next Thursday the 19th via email [email protected] (only one vote per account being counted); in person by depositing the vote in the outdoor mailbox (number 4) of the Pedro Lázaro Baruque Civic Center; and in the group and participatory activity ‘Duendeando’, scheduled for Saturday the 21st starting at 2:30 p.m.

The jury will make its decision public in the second half of December, after acceptance by the interested party.

Names like Concha Velasco, Blanca Portillo, Imanol Arias, José Sacristán, Juan Echanove, Lola Herrera, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Carmen Machi and the Tricicle company are on the list of winners of this award.