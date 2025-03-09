The ‘Marketplace’ thematus challenges Aliexpress and Shein with the opening of their platform to Spanish companies to sell their products through their website and thus promote their internationalization and at the time to reduce delivery times in local markets.

Specifically, several Spanish companies that have opened their store already appear on the Chinese platform, offering products that go From furniture to gourmet products Like olive oil, through toys, as confirmed by a company spokesman to Europa Press, which highlights the “growing number of Spanish companies that are thriving” in this ‘marketplace’.

Temu Local vendors began to ‘recruit at the end of 2024including markets such as Spain, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Mexico, Belgium, Poland and Austria to grow also in those markets.

An initiative that aims reduce delivery timesexpand the selection of products and support local businesses. Thus, Temu expects that Up to 80% of total sales In Europe they come from orders managed locally and that in the future sellers based in Europe can sell in global markets through the ‘marketplace’.

In this way, in this electronic commerce platform you can find Spanish olive oil, thanks to The store that has opened All Delicous, a León headquarterswhich carries high quality regional foods to a broader audience.

The company sees in ‘Marketplaces’ as Temu a way of bringing local producers and final consumers, making gourmet foods more accessible For national and international buyers.

For years, All Delicious worked mainly as a B2B distributor, supplying top -quality olive oil and other gourmet products to high -end restaurants, hotels and professionals in the sector, but with its entry into TEMU it carries these Premium products To all consumers, thus expanding their market.

“Our goal is to create a gourmet store at affordable pricesthat allows consumers to access a selection of top quality Spanish products that only those who had high -end restaurants or access to B2B distributors could only afford. We thought that Temu had a philosophy and a similar approach, “explained the commercial manager of All Delicious, Juan Salguero.

Avoid fraud

On the other hand, Temu has stressed that to open a store on its platform it is necessary to meet a series of “Strict standards”. By demanding certifications such as IFS, the ‘Marketplace’ points out that it guarantees that only verified and high quality products reach the platform, protecting both buyers and vendors.

In this way, the strict requirements of ventification and certification of sellers also help address a common problem in the online gourmet food market such as fraud and counterfeit products.

Another Spanish company that bets on Temu is Geps Shop, a store of Collectible articles by Funko Pop !, A product very demanding and where there are also many falsifications, due to the ‘boom’ that these dolls have.

In these cases, the platform requires that sellers obtain the official approval of the owners of the brands, which guarantees that only the only Authentic and verified products come to buyers.

“Temu asked us for official approval From the American Office of Funko to sell worldwide, guaranteeing customers who were buying a reliable and certified seller, “explained the Manager of Friki Shop, David Vidal, how it was in his case.