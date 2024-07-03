Temu, duties on Chinese low-cost shopping. The rumor

The tariff war is just beginning. After approving customs duties on Chinese electric cars, Europe is preparing to deliver a new blow to Beijing’s economy. According to a rumor launched by the British Financial Timesthe Old Continent is about to impose duties on low-cost shopping platforms such as Fear, Shein And AliExpress.

In detail, the threshold of 150 euros below which items can be purchased duty-free would technically be eliminated.

Asked by Affaritaliani.it, Alberto Forchiellian entrepreneur among the top experts in international affairs with a particular focus on Asia and the United States, explained that, if the rumors were to materialize, it would be madness. Not so much for the repercussions of a possible revenge of the Dragon, but for the realization of the plan.

“If Europe were to really decide to apply customs duties on Fear, Shein And AliExpressthen it would have to stop literally billions of packages,” he explains. “It’s a job beyond imagination, it would also mean hiring a million more customs officers.”

“In short,” the expert continues, “it is no small investment. Sometimes it seems that the EU is not capable of seeing the practical implications of its moves. It would be a disaster.”

In 2023 alone, in fact, 2.3 billion items were imported under the threshold of 150 euros with duty exemption. e-commerce imports more than doubled from the previous year, reaching 350,000 items in April, or nearly two deliveries per household, according to data from the Commission.

Thus, while the intention to protect local economies and regulate trade is clear, the practicality of such a plan remains questionable.