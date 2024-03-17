Ein a wardrobe for 33.19 euros, a bikini for 4.24 euros and a bathing doll set for 3.64 euros: That actually sounds too cheap to be legal. With rock-bottom prices, aggressive advertising and questionable delivery methods, Chinese online platform operators like Temu and Shein are declaring war on established players like Amazon. Temu was the most downloaded free application in the Apple App Store in Germany last year. And hardly a week goes by without allegations against the two Chinese online platforms.

Gustav Theile Business correspondent for China based in Shanghai.

Sometimes it's about damaged goods, tax and customs tricks or production methods that endanger the well-being of children. American politicians not only fear huge amounts of data espionage: “Temu is doing almost nothing to keep its supply chains free of slave labor,” said Republican Representative Mike Gallagher. In Germany, too, calls for greater control are becoming louder. Starting this week, Temu will allow US traders on its platform, and later also European ones. Can Temu and Shein only be successful by breaking the law and thereby dethroning Amazon?

The US giant once lured customers with record-breakingly low prices, and Temu and Shein are now going one better: they are producing cheaply in China and selling their products in the West. The two platforms eliminate many middlemen and well-known Western brands as sellers. That pushes prices down. “Temu and Shein invest a lot of money to attract customers to their platform,” says Jens Wedel from the management consultancy Oliver Wyman. Incur losses for a certain period of time, grow quickly and then make profits, especially through high sales: Shein and Temu rely to some extent on the strategy that brought Amazon to the top. Growth before profit.

Time is running out

Because they are very digital and closer to suppliers, Temu and Shein can translate online trends into new products much faster than established companies. Jens Wedel emphasizes the efficient data analysis of Shein and Temu, including through artificial intelligence. Some experts say: The two platforms have the potential to know more about their customers than they know about themselves.







What's also attractive are time-limited special offers. A clock shows the remaining minutes and seconds. Tick, tock, tick, tock – whoever waits loses. Numerous games also capture the users’ attention. In addition, both platform operators rely on push notifications with personalized advertising, which actually carries the risk of alienating customers.

For Temu and Shein, however, this sensory overload doesn't seem to be a problem: Anyone who moves on the platforms constantly feels like they're missing something – and it's better to strike today than tomorrow. This has been working with great success on the Chinese market for a long time. Now Temu and Shein are exporting the principles of Chinese online shopping to the wider world: low prices paired with sensory overload that gets lost in stress. This could revolutionize the market.

Platform for almost everything

The differences between the two platforms: Shein sells its own products with the help of suppliers, initially primarily clothing. Estimates put it at a fifth of the global fast fashion market. Temu, on the other hand, is a marketplace for almost everything. The platform claims to have a network of 80,000 Chinese sellers from whom customers from all over the world can order. In view of the recent decline in online trading in Germany, the success of the two platforms makes the competition green with envy.