The publisher Humble Games and the development studio Cream Games have released a new trailer focusing on what’s new to come along with version 1.0 of Temtema game inspired by Pokémon which is in Early Access on PC (Steam) from early 2020.

The trailer shows that along with this new version a new island will be added to the Airborne Archipelago full of new and “exciting adventures”, as well as new challenges and related rewards.

This new location has been dubbed Tamer’s Paradise and, among its main attractions, includes a building where players can face some of the most powerful trainers. It is also possible to find other areas where different types of fights are proposed with different rules and rewards to win them. Below you can take a look at the trailer.

We remind you that the video game will be released in physical format on September 6 for Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

Source: Eurogamer