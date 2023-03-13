There Season 3 Of Temtem was presented by the game development team with a trailer which illustrates the novelty coming soon, including Nuzlocke and Randomlocke modes that introduce new elements into the experience.

Available with version 1.0 on PC, PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch since last September, Temtem has been the protagonist of early access for a long time and that phase has allowed the project to gain solidity and content before the official launch.

There are three in all new modes introduced with Season 3, and that it is possible to try on a different server, with an independent save slot, so as not to affect in any way the progression made so far in the colorful world of Temtem.

Nuzlocke mode limits you to capturing the first two Temtem of each path, with the loss of a creature in case of fainting. Randomlocke instead activates random mechanisms for Temtems, techniques, objects, NPCs and encounters, while the rest remains unchanged.

There are also new challenges with the Speedrun mode, which offers exactly what you expect: we will have to complete Temtem in the shortest possible time, accompanied by timers for each different section and island.

Finally, we are witnessing the debut of an unprecedented scenario, Nanto Labs, where we will be able to collect new rewards and currencies through which it becomes possible to purchase previously inaccessible objects.