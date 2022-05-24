Version 1.0 of the Temtem has a date of exit official on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch, announced with a trailer: The game will be available in the final format starting September 6.

Able to quickly total sales of 500,000 copies on PC, Temtem then landed on console too, always in early access: a path necessary for the development team to better refine the experience in view of the actual launch.

Well, the wait is about to end: a few more weeks and the very pleasant clone of Pokémon signed Crema will make its debut in the final version, involving us in its colorful adventures.

We tried Temtem on PS5 at the end of 2020 and the sensations were very positive, especially in relation to the art sector and the ever-expanding game world.

It will therefore be interesting to understand how far the game has come since then and what improvements have been made to the package in view of version 1.0.