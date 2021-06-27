Temptation Island is about to begin, one of the most followed reality shows of the summer, also hosted by Filippo Bisciglia and with six couples who “challenge” their love.

On the official Instagram profile of Temptation Island (@temptationisland_official) a new post. In the morning today, a video showing the place where love and scandals will take place.

In the description, a summary of what – by now – the loyal public is used to:

2 villages, 6 couples, -3 days at the beginning of the journey into feelings! We are waiting for you on Wednesday 30 June in prime time on Canale 5 for the first unmissable episode of Temptation Island

There are therefore three days to go before the reality show and the author Raffaella Mennoia has, a few days ago, confirmed the total absence of VIP couples, also revealing other background.

What was rumored, or a possible coexistence of nip and vip couples (since Temptation Island Vip it will not be done) has now been disproved.

Always on the profile Temptation Island Instagram, you will find the presentation videos of the different couples; in the comments, the public is impatient to see how couples will behave and there are already “fans”.

Temptation Island couples: when does it start?

During the last waiting period for the reality show Temptation Island, the names of the couples who have chosen to get involved have gradually come out.

Manuela and Stefano, Valentina and Tommaso, Claudia and Ste, Jessica and Alessandro, Natascia and Alessio, Floriana and Federico. The six couples have already generated impatience and comments, just look at how the public was unleashed under the posts published by the official profile of Temptation Island.

The most interesting couple of Temptation Island 2021

One of the couples that generates a lot of curiosity is the one formed by Valentina and Tommaso: the two have been together for a year and seven months and want to test themselves to be able to “file” his jealousy.

Indeed, it was Valentina to take the initiative to participate in the reality show. What it immediately generated curiosity and comments was first and foremost the considerable age difference. She is 40, he is 21.

Many are therefore impatient to see how the two will behave, just as many have left critical comments for the 19 years that separate the two and for the dynamic that exists.

There are those who commented with bitterness the intuitive “machismo” of the young man, especially when he said:

I got the doll as I wanted it

A comment that is considered bad taste and absolutely to be avoided. However, all the couples arouse impatience in the minds of curious viewers, who in three days will be able to begin to “get to know” the new participants of Temptation Island.