Home » Tv ” Temptation Island ” Temptation Island: Valentina Nulli Augusti and Jessica Mascheroni are still friends?

Valentina Nulli Augusti responds to the curiosities of her followers through the stories of Instagram and declares her “indissoluble” friendship towards Jessica Mascheroni with whom she met during the Temptation Island experience.

Some fans were concerned about the friendship status between Valentina Nulli Augusti and Jessica Mascheroni since the two haven’t photographed each other so often together lately. The fact is that Valentina had to clarify the doubts of her followers following the specific request on the state of friendship with the friend she met in Temptation Island 2021 and with whom he was particularly connected once out of the reality show in which they participated respectively with their exes. When asked “Are you and Jessica still friends?”, Valentina replied:

Certain. How could I not love my little mouse. She and I are inextricably linked, but living in two different houses we see each other less. Read also: GF Vip 6: Tommaso’s ex as a competitor?

In short, a friendship that despite the physical distance continues to be very strong also because it was born under the same sign: that of Temptation Island which put a strain on their relationships, so much so that after the program ended, both became officially single in a short space of time. The two spent the whole summer together between social events and moments of relaxation. This is demonstrated by the many posts and Instagram stories that portray them happy and smiling together. To the point that among the first supporters of Valentina in the public confrontation she had with the former Tommaso Eletti inside the Big Brother House, there was just Jessica.

Valentina Nulli Augusti and Jessica Mascheroni

It may interest you: Temptation Island: Valentina Nulli Augusti against Soleil Sorge

But who are they Jessica and Valentina?

Jessica Mascheroni was born in 1987 in Tradate and at least up to the participation in Temptation Island 2021 worked as a receptionist. The girl was engaged for 7 years Alessandro Autera, and in the summer of 2021 they participated in the reality show that tests the tightness of couples. A test not passed since the two separated permanently at the end of the program. Their relationship was going through a period of crisis since the two had moved in together about two years ago. From this summer Jessica moved to live in Rome.

Valentina Nulli Augusti is a 39-year-old hostess from Rome, Ex Girlfriend from Tommaso Eletti, 19 years younger than her. Valentina and Tommaso took part in Temptation to test their relationship undermined by the strong jealousy that the young man felt towards Valentina. Valentina, as it emerges, has already been married with Stefano Pagani from 2014 to 2016.