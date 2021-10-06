Valentina Nulli Augusti, who could soon enter the Big Brother House, is not having an easy time. As he explained on social media, in fact, a hater is haunting her, coming to scare her with really worrying messages.

Valentina Nulli Augusti, that the public has known a Temptation Island, recently made headlines for his entry to the Big Brother Vip, in which he had several fights with his ex Thomas Eletti, competitor of this edition of the reality show Alfonso Signorini.

The woman may soon return to the Home like official competitor but, in the meantime, he is having several problems with the social, because of a hater it seems persecute her. To reveal it was the same Valentina, who through a series of stories he wanted to explain how are things.

Valentina Nulli Augusti: “There is no limit to madness”

Read also: GF Vip 6: Tommaso’s ex as a competitor?

“Hello dolls And dolls … “

he began Valentina Nulli Augusti on his profile, in a series of stories in which he explained that he had had some problem with his profile due to some users continuing to report it!

The woman also revealed that a hater he does not give her peace and sends them continually messages with threats and even “makumbe”.

“There’s a phenomenon that in private fits me harassing of messages shameful and nauseating: there is no limit to madness and to degradation “.

said, between worried And the angry one. Indeed the news of his possible entrance in the most spied on house in Italy as an official competitor he did not have a positive feedback on the whole audience, most of whom are fed up with seeing the clashes involving the woman.

Others viewers, instead, they can’t wait for hers to arrive moment, enthusiastic about the idea that in the reality some of it is thrown away gasoline on the fire! And what do you think of the woman?