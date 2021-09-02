Big Brother Vip is about to return and in view of the imminent arrival of the sixth edition of the beloved reality, there has been a lot of talk about the possible competitors who will take part in the reality show. Among the names made there are two that come directly from Temptation Island.

It is not uncommon for the programs most famous of the tv yes “Exchange” of the competitors and, in fact, often the best known faces of Men and women participate in various reality shows or some former competitors of the Big Brother become castaways atIsland of the Famous.

He knows it well Alfonso Signorini which, in fact, recently he has often wanted in his program former tronisti or former competitors of Temptation Island. This time, however, the director of Chi seems determined to do shotgun and, in fact, for the cast of the most spied on House Cinecittà he thought about both Tommaso Eletti that a Manila Nazzaro.

Both come from reality of temptations signed by Maria De Filippi and they seem to have all the credentials to become i vipponi of this edition of the GF Vip!

Manila Nazzaro and Tommaso Eletti to Big Brother Vip

To give for certain the participation of the two al Big Brother Vip has been TVBlog, which in these hours has published new names related to competitors who will be part of the cast of the sixth edition of the reality show.

In addition to Aldo Montano, Sophie Codegoni, Gianmaria Antinolfi and the others, in fact, too Manila Nazzaro and Tommaso Eletti they should take part in the program.

The boy stood out in the recently concluded edition of Temptation Island, after that despite being really professed fell in love of the companion had ended up betray her. Manila, on the other hand, was Miss Italy in 1999 and participated in the branded program PGT charm last year, conquering everyone for his sweetness and the love shown towards the partner Lorenzo Amoruso.

Recently the woman has dedicated a post to his radio listeners, implying that for a while he will take one pause.

"I've always said I'd love to go through the red door because it would a simply fantastic experience. The GF Vip made me a lot of company in a difficult period, when I have lost the child what I expected from my partner … "

he also said recently. And what do you think of these two competitors?