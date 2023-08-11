In the course of the last hours the news has arrived regarding “Temptation Island” which left all fans of the program speechless. In detail, it seems that a famous couple has decided to put a definitive end to their love story. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Temptation Island was one of Television programs most loved and talked about this summer 2023. According to some rumors who are becoming more and more insistent, a famous one couple she would leave permanently.

We are talking about Alessia Bottle And David Rosati. Initially, the two had decided to go out together from the program hosted by Filippo Bisciglia but now it seems that things have changed. To bring out further details on the matter was Alessia who released some unequivocal statements on his Instagram profile:

Over time everything is reconsidered and things slowly or suddenly change. In the end we must also overcome these moments, which are difficult to accept and try to start over stronger than before.

So, Alessia and Davide would have said to each other Goodbye forever. The woman answered a few requests from his fans and took the opportunity to star in one deep reflection:

Am I happy? Good question! No I’m not. I have a feeling of emptiness, I’m trying to fill myself up by doing things that make me feel good. If the heart has to declare single, as far as I’m concerned I can’t declare myself single at the moment. The feeling is still there on my part. But of course I know that I can’t even let myself be trampled by what I feel and put myself aside.

Finally, Alessia concluded hers speech saying that the most important thing is to love yourself. These were hers words: