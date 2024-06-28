The new edition of “The Last Supper” officially began on Channel 5 on Thursday 27 June. Temptation Island. The program was really eagerly awaited by viewers and this year too it will keep us company for six weeks. Here’s what we discovered about this new edition and the cachet of the various characters that will characterize it.

How much do the couples, the tempters and the host earn?

For fans of the sector, the new edition of began on Thursday 27 June Temptation Island. The reality show of feelings is once again entrusted to the hands of the very talented Philip Bisciglianow the protagonist of this format forever.

As usual, we will have the opportunity to meet boyfriends and girlfriends, who will reside for approximately 21 days in two very distinct villages. This year there will be 7 couples and they will be surrounded by beautiful people tempters and temptresses who will do anything to make a splash.

The couples will then be separated upon their arrival in Sardinia and will not be able to see each other before the 21st day unless someone requests it. early bonfire. However, every week meetings will be organized with Filippo in order to observe what your partner is doing within his village.

Among the many curiosity expressed by the public at home, those relating to the cachet perceived by couples, by the various tempters and even by the host. As regards the couples who participate in the program, it must be considered that they can also take advantage of this opportunity in terms of room and board.

In fact, it is an all-inclusive program, although boyfriends and girlfriends may receive a sort of reimbursement of expenses in order to cover the period in which they cannot go to work. This figure should range from €1,700 to €2,500 each.

As for the tempters the amount would be the same since the same contract applies to them too. The situation is slightly different for the host of the program, namely Filippo Bisciglia. From what we know the presenter could earn a fee of around €50,000 for the entire edition of the program, i.e. six episodes. Obviously all these are data that have never been confirmed or denied by those directly involved.