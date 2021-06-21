The new edition of Temptation Island is missing less and less and, in fact, the public can’t wait to know the stories of the six couples chosen for the reality show. A violent whirlwind, however, risked tampering with the normal course of the recordings.

The June 30, 2021 up Channel 5 will finally come back Temptation Island. The reality show produced by Charm, society of Maria De Filippi, every year keeps glued to the TV millions of viewers and also this time the audience is in ferment.

Recently they have been presented the six pairs who will take part in the program and already have drawn the curiosity of broadcast fans. While the first ones begin to emerge spoiler (it looks like one of the competitors will do coming out) in these hours Raffaella Mennoia he revealed to his own followers to have had some problem with registrations.

The author and right hand man of Maria De Filippi, in fact, on his account spoke of a violent whirlwind which has slowed down the work of the production.

Temptation Island blocked for a whirlwind

“This night, in Sardinia, we had one beautiful whirlwind. We had to hold onto the trees for don’t fly“.

These were the words of Raffaella Mennoia, than on Instagram confided that because of the bad weather the works related to the registrations of Temptation Island they froze for a long time.

“I have a great sleep. There’s a horrible time this year. There is a heat … “

has added then, revealing to be went to sleep at dawn at the house of violent storm that hit theIs Moruis Relais, location that from years ago background to the adventures of protagonists of the reality.

Despite some small inconvenience, however, the woman confirmed the date of broadcast: Wednesday 30 June! Between very little, in short, we will discover the path of Jessica and Alessandro, Manuela and Stefano, Floriana and Federico, Claudia and Ste, Valentina and Tommaso and Natascia and Alessio. You are curious to find out what it will happen?