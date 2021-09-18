It seems that the Temptation Island test has strengthened the relationship between Floriana Angelica and Federico Rasa. The couple also last night was in a very trendy place in Palermo to celebrate the weekend with friends.

The stories of Instagram do not lie and the couple formed by Floriana Angelica and Federico Rasi it seems more united than ever. The two posted several stories of the evening that they spent Friday at a well-known club in the Sicilian capital where the two live. Mutual tags and photos with their respective friends. The sign that perhaps the experience of Temptation Island did good to the couple who now seem to have reached a balance.

The test passed

Floriana Angelica and Federico Rasa, took part in the edition of Temptation Island of this year. Floriana has 21 years, Federico 34 and have been engaged for two years. The idea of ​​participating in the program was Floriana’s in the face of hers no longer feel courted from Federico. A test that the two, despite the temptations, have passed with flying colors.

