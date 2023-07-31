It seems that his father has blocked Perla on social media: here are all the details

Mirko and Perla were undoubtedly the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Temptation Island. During the comparison bonfire, the couple decided to go out separately from the broadcast and, according to rumors, it seems that the two have decided not to get back together. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Mirko Brunetti and Perla Vatiero They broke up for good. During the program Mirko got very close to the single Greta and this put a strain on the relationship with Perla. As already anticipated, it seems that the two are not back together after the program. But that’s not all.

According to some rumors, it seems that Mirko has decided to attend the single Greta even after exiting the broadcast. It also seems that the attendance between Mirko and Greta has been accepted by his father. The Mr Brunettiin fact, he stopped following Perla on social media and started following the single Greta.

We recall that Mirko and Perla, who have been together for five years, have thought of getting married. The path done within Temptation Island however, it proved to be fatal and led the couple to mature the decision to leave the transmission as separated.

Despite the rumors circulating about the couple, at the moment there is no certain news regarding the fate of Mirko and Perla. To have confirmation of what is rumored about the couple, we will have to wait for the last episode of Temptation Island which will air tonight. In addition to the two of them, we will also find out what the destiny of the other couples who participated in the program.