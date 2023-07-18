Let’s find out together what the couple said after the comparison bonfire

Giuseppe Ferrara and Gabriela Chieffo were without a doubt the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Temptation Island. In the episode of the program aired on Monday 17 July, the two became the protagonists of a real twist. After a first bonfire in which they chose to go out separately, Giuseppe and Gabriela had a second confrontation.

From the second bonfireaired in the episode of Monday 17 July, Giuseppe and Gabriela have decided they cannot do without each other and therefore to be able to go out Together. Those were the words the 19-year-old released after stepping out of Temptation Island together with his Joseph:

I’ve never seen it like this. Never. He seemed sincere to me. I looked into her eyes. I’m glad but I’m still on my toes. You have to show me, it’s not that starting tomorrow ‘you won’t go for coffee’ or ‘you won’t leave the house’. Does not exist. Slowly, starting tonight. At first I didn’t miss it, to tell the truth I didn’t miss it at all. Ever since I started seeing the videos, ever since I started seeing the bonfires I was terrible. I got scared, I started thinking it’s not like he likes that other person and I have to start from scratch. I was terrible and I realized that man still. It’s not habit, it’s love. I’ll put a stone on it and move on.

Giuseppe Ferrara commented on the words of Gabriela in this way:

I think we’ve seen the change. I really found her how it affects me. An emotion too strong, because seven years have passed today, I always feel it.

Finally, concluding, Joseph Ferrara he added: