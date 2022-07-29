The hot revelations of an ex temptress about her ex boyfriends got a lot of talk

Let’s go back to talking about Temptation Island and some spicy revelations of a temptress about her ex boyfriends. The programs of Fascino, the show business company headed by Maria De Filippi, produces programs that have always had considerable success. It is for this reason that its they are very coveted by anyone looking for visibility, especially on social networks.

Recently, one of the former Temptation Island temptresses, the program that submits the couples to various confidence tests guiding them on a journey through feelings. We talk about Carlotta Adacher, the model who immediately captured the attention of the public with her beauty.

Carlotta she is very popular on social media and often shares curiosities and unpublished stories about her with her followers. Recently the girl decided to answer to some questions anonymous posed by his fans.

To do this, he chose to use NG.LINK, an app that is very popular in recent times and is used, among other things, to ask and receive questions in a completely anonymous way. Among the various responses, there were some who left the audience to stunned.

It’s about a very spicy curiositywhich concerns the model’s ex-boyfriends: Alessandra Autera and Giulio Raselli. Indeed, the audience was especially struck by the nonchalance with which Adacher promptly answered these very intimate and personal questions.

But what is it about? The girl, at the request of her followers, evaluated and compared the qualities of Alessandro and Giulio… under the covers. To the question: “Was Alessandro good?” the girl replied with a sharp: “Yes very much”.

But when she was asked which of the two was better, she replied without hesitation: “Ale”. To clarify, Carlotta and Alessandro met on Temptation Island and left the program together. As for the story with Giulio, they met on vacation and their story lasted very little.