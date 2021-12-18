A rush to the emergency room for Georgette Polizzi who for some days hadn’t felt the baby move inside her belly: “I hadn’t felt the Sun for three days. She’s a girl who never stays still and not hearing her alarmed me”. Fortunately, the little girl is fine.

Moments of great fear for Georgette Polizzi that she had to rush to the hospital because she could no longer feel moving Sun, the child she is pregnant with. The former competitor of Temptation Island together with her husband Davide Tresse in March they will be parents and in recent months they have been keen to tell, step by step, their sweet expectation through social media. Except that in the past few hours Georgette began to feel that something was wrong: she could no longer feel the baby she is carrying in her womb move. And as she wrote through her Instagram stories she decided to follow her gynecologist’s advice and go to the hospital:

I’ve been in emergency room on the advice of my gynecologist, because it had been three days since I hadn’t heard her anymore little Sun. She is a child who never stands still and don’t hear it it alarmed me.

Read also: Temptation Island Georgette Polizzi in hospital

A race that fortunately ended in the best way. After the checks made by Georgette it turned out that the little girl is fine. Maybe in recent days he had only decided “to rest a little more than usual”.

Georgette’s Tale

Georgette, however, he wanted to tell his fans about this bad experience. Which luckily for everyone it was just fear:

The rush to the emergency room, the tears and the guilt when I was told ‘you don’t have to wait three days!’. There visit and the traced and in the end she is fine, everything is ok. But I really had so much fear. And I admit I thought about the fact that I am too happy. I also thought about the fact that every time I am happy, something bad happens. But no! This time it wasn’t like that, this time we won! I have in mind the terrified look of my boys, there crazy ride del Momo to join me at the hospital and I think in the end I’m lucky because I am surrounded by so much love. It might interest you: Temptation Island: Georgette Polizzi and Davide Tresse argue over the name of their daughter

In short, all is well what ends well.