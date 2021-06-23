Roberta Mercurio, former competitor of Temptation Island, has become a mother in these hours. The woman announced it on social media through a series of Instagram stories and, in a recent post, she also revealed the baby’s name!

Several months ago now Roberta Mercurio had announced on her social networks that she was pregnant. With a shot posted on Instagram in which it showed happy his tummy, in fact, the woman had appeared smiling on his account, together with your partner Luca Caldirola, footballer of Benevento.

“It was 6:00 in the morning of the October 4th when I discovered that one was being born within me new life. Luca was in withdrawal and my legs trembled, the heart it was pounding hard and I was overrun with a mix of emotions. Anxiety, joy, concern, euphoria, incredulity and above all so much happiness”.

read in the caption, in which the woman also told how much she was fallen in love of his partner, defining him “the love he always had desired “.

Today, after one long wait shared with his followers, the woman has finally given birth to hers child!

Roberta Mercurio has become a mother

Roberta Mercurio had made itself known to the public thanks to its participation in the edition 2016 of Temptation Island. After exiting the reality, however, the woman had found love again with Luca Caldirola, Benevento footballer with whom he crowned his today love thanks to the arrival of theirs eldest daughter.

It was the man himself who held it get informed fans in the hours preceding the childbirth and, after the birth of the baby, both new parents shared the First Shot of the baby girl. From the bracelet web users have also been able to discover the name of the girl, that is called Camilla.

“Now I understand the true sense ours existence. The value of everything. Grateful to life for this incredible gift “.

he said Roberta, who can’t wait to start this one new adventure.