The author has revealed some secrets of one of the most loved programs ever

Temptation Island is without a doubt one of the most loved programs ever. The new edition of the program is recording stratospheric ratings and the faithful viewers of the program can’t wait to find out how the journey into the feelings of the remaining couples will end. In an interview given to ‘Tv, Sorrisi e Canzoni’, Raffaella Mennoia has revealed some secrets of the most loved show ever.

In an interview with ‘Tv, Sorrisi e Canzoni’, Raffaella Mennoia revealed the secrets of the great success that the new edition of Temptatio Island. These were his words about it:

The important thing is to meet the couples and observe them because there is a feeling that comes to me immediately and which I then share with the authors.

And, continuing, Maria De Filippi’s right arm added:

What makes the difference between one couple and another? Sometimes one sentence is enough to make the difference. We have never shown the tryouts because the things we are told are very confidential and private […] Audience figures are never discounted. What’s more, we were off for one season and this is a program that only airs for six episodes a year and it doesn’t have a long history. Skipping the 2022 edition, expectations have grown even if in the meantime the public may have become passionate about something else. Instead he was very happy with this return.

But that’s not all. Continuing the interview given to the well-known newspaper, Raffaella Mennoia revealed which scenes they don’t air. In this regard, these were her words: