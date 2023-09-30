It was the former tempter who made the end of the story public: here are his words

In the last few hours the gossip that has emerged has been causing a lot of talk Perla Vatiero and Igor Zeetti. According to what was announced, the two former protagonists of Temptation Island they decided to put an end to their relationship that began after the end of the program hosted by Filippo Bisciglia.

It was Igor Zeetti who made public the news of the end of the love story with Perla Vatiero. We remember that the two met during the last edition of Temptation Island. Igor had joined the cast of the program as a tempter; Perla, however, asked to participate in the program due to misunderstandings with her boyfriend Mirko Brunetti.

As already mentioned, it was Igor himself who made the news of the end of the story with Perla public through an Instagram Story. These were the words of theformer tempter:

Things happen. The conditions for a beautiful story were all there, but the distance and various professional commitments did not allow us to live it fully. Highlighting even more misunderstandings and character misunderstandings that have made us incompatible. Unfortunately love cannot be part-time. The beautiful memories and the days spent together remain. But now we must look forward and try to live our lives with greater serenity. It’s not a question of which of us deserves more, we both deserve the best. The affection remains.

Temptation IslandPerla Vatiero also breaks the silence on the end of the story with Igor and denies the rumors of a flashback with Mirko

After Igor’s announcement, too Pearl he decided to break the silence and expose himself regarding the end of the relationship with the former tempter. Furthermore, the former protagonist of Temptation Island she also silenced all the rumors that speak of a possible flashback with her ex-boyfriend Mirko. These were her words:

Everything that is going around in terms of articles about my situation seems a bit crazy to me. I don’t know how anyone can think about the fact that after everything that happened between me and Mirko I could go back to him or there could be a return between me and him […] Absolutely not […]

As for Igor, however, Pearl Vatiero he has declared: