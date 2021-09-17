A few days ago on “Chi” an indiscretion was published concerning Georgette Polizzi, entrepreneur and former face of Temptation Island who, according to the Signorini newspaper, was pregnant with her first child. Today, not without controversy, the woman confirmed the news!

Recently on Who has been published an article on Georgette Polizzi, that the public has known best a Temptation Island. In the paragraph you read the news that the influencer, that for two years has been fighting with the Multiple sclerosis, And pregnant.

In the beginning neither she nor her husband Davide Tresse had confirmed but, in these hours, the woman has decided to give the good news through her parents social. In the shared post, however, Polizzi also threw one dig against the magazine of Gentlemen, that was it not very delicate in revealing such a personal thing.

Georgette Polizzi confirms: she is pregnant

In the article dedicated to Georgette Polizzi there was talk of a pregnancy achieved thanks to assisted procreation and, in fact, the same stylist he had never hid like hers will from become a mother was thwarted by the drugs that where to take for her illness.

“I have undertaken this path now two years ago, because I have been forced to to interrupt a drug that fought the bastard and made me feel good, to replace it with one compatible with a possible pregnancy but that me devastates physically”

he had told some time ago. Even if at first the woman has maintained some silence on the question, however, in these hours Georgette posted a shot together with husband and al little dog Carlo, in which with the photo of an ultrasound he admitted to being in sweet waiting.

“Actually I wanted wait to share this thing with you but someone (indelicately) did leaked the news“.

added in caption of the post, emphasizing of not having liked the fact that it was a weekly to to announce the thing.

“You are our little one miracle, we are waiting for you ”, he concluded.