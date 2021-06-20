Among the information circulating on the awaited new edition of Temptation Island, the official departure date of the television program was missing. The production has now made it known when Temptation Island will kick off.

It was a commercial on Channel 5 to give official confirmation of the start date of the new edition of the television program Temptation Island.

A lot of information has arrived in the last period and, despite rumors of an official date, there had not yet been any confirmation.

Now official the fact that to lead the famous reality show of feelings and betrayals will be Filippo Bisciglia. Very likely, too, the fact that vip and nip will be found in a single edition, given and considered that Temptation Island Vip it won’t be done anymore.

Temptation Island 2021: the official date

The follow-up program conducted by Filippo Bisciglia, which is talked about a lot these days because more and more details are coming out, will begin on June 30, 2021.

It was rumored that date for the first episode of the new edition, but nothing was officially confirmed. Yesterday, with a commercial on Mediaset, everything has been made official.

For now, only a few pairs have been revealed. We have to wait for the other names of those who will get involved to “test” the sincerity of their love.

Temptation Island will be shot in Sardinia, precisely on the magnificent and warm beaches ofIs Morus Relais. A place that tastes like a real earthly paradise.

There are therefore 10 days left for the ninth edition of Temptation Island, which will air like the other years on Channel 5 and will see the now “historical” conductor Filippo Bisciglia even this year.

The reality of temptations will therefore debut in prime time on Channel 5 on Wednesday June 30, 2021. Confirmation also comes from the official page Instagram of reality.

If for now the date corresponds to Wednesday, it seems that the program could then be moved to Monday, always in prime time. Finally, this new edition should end in early August.

All that remains is to wait and follow the official news, which are coming out just waiting for the June 30th.

