Flavio Zerella and Nunzia Sansone, former Temptation Island competitors, have become parents. The couple, who had announced the pregnancy a few months ago via social media, has expanded the family with the arrival of the little Goddess.

Flavio Zerella and Nunzia Sansone are two former competitors of Temptation Island but the two have participated in several editions, with their respective companions. After the end of the reality the couple met and gave birth to one beautiful story.

Today, from their love, Goddess was born, the little girl whose arrival was announced in April, with a gender reveal posted on them social. The couple announced shortly after chosen name (which caused a lot of discussion) and had never hidden the happiness in front of gift that was about to get to them.

With a post on social media, it was thus given that the announcement of the birth of the baby.

Nunzia Sansone and Flavio Zerella parents

“I became dad”.

he wrote Flavio Zerella a few hours ago, under a tender photo that portrays his finger tight in the hand of the little Goddess. Of the child, who weighs 3,300kg, you can see the face but, at least for now, the two seem not to want to expose it on social media.

The tender photo has already made the full of likes and there were also many comments from appreciation and of congratulations that the couple received.

There Samson, instead, for now it has not yet posted nothing, perhaps because still in pain for childbirth. Certainly, however, even the woman will soon share with her followers shots And video of the little one, which arrived after about a year and a half of love with the man, who had participated like her in Temptation Island but with his girlfriend at the time, Roberta Mercurio

The latter has also recently become mom mind White Archangel, that he paired with Nunzia, for now it seems to be still single.