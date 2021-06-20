After the news of the official date, the couples who have decided to get involved for the ninth edition of Temptation Island continue to be revealed. Who are the new couples unveiled?

It is now official that the ninth edition of Temptation Island will start on Wednesday 30 June 2021 and will feature VIP and nip couples together. At least, so it is thought since it has been removed Temptation Island Vip.

Like the other years, confirmed the “historical” host of the reality show of feelings and betrayals: Filippo Bisciglia. Meanwhile, couples come out slowly.

There are ten days to go Temptation Island and today we know two new couples who have decided to test themselves.

The two new couples confirmed for Temptation Island

Jessica and Alessandro, Emanuela and Stefano. These are the names of the new couples who will participate from 30 June in the new edition of the reality show broadcast on Channel 5.

Jessica and Alessandro have been in a relationship that has lasted for seven years. The two, however, have perceived difficulties not to be taken lightly since they went to live together. You know, cohabitation often really tests two people, regardless of the type of relationship and how long they have known each other.

Indeed, Jessica she expressed herself as follows:

I fell in love with him because he was enterprising, the classic guy that everyone likes. Since we moved in, about two years ago, it has become cold and monotonous. We do nothing, we do not go out … I would like less boredom, a little fire.

For the boyfriend Alessandra, instead, there don’t seem to be big problems, on the contrary:

I feel perfect like this, I don’t have to change anything

As for the other couple, the one formed by Emanuela and Stefanor, the problem was the betrayal of him…:

I don’t trust him anymore, after some betrayals I discovered last year

Their relationship has lasted for four years, but this does not mean anything because by now the trust is scratched and it was Emanuela who wanted to participate in Temptation Island, as the last chance given to her Stephen: