The new couple formed on Temptation Island appear more in love than ever so much that a sensational gesture has already arrived.

Temptation Island has just ended and there is already a sensational twist for a couple. As we have seen Mirko and Pearl they decided to quit separate from the program after the flirtations started respectively with Greta he is Igor she.

A decision made together by the two who decided to say goodbye permanently. Once out of the game, Perla entrusted her comment on this experience to her social networks.

“I came away with the awareness that no matter how many years you have known a person, you will never get to know them enough to understand how far they can go… I am deeply grateful for this experience because it allowed me to open my eyes and showed me a reality that I ignored”.

However, what is happening between Mirko and the new flame Greta it’s really sensational. The two seem to be burning all the stages and in addition to attending outside the program, it seems they have gone even further.

Just out of the program Mirko and Greta immediately published photos together while they are in intimate attitudes. “Your eyes, my cure…” – reads a caption.

But there is another twist in this new couple and it concerns her mother. According to what was reported by numerous web users, Mirko would have already met her mother.

As evidence there is a photo published on the social profile of Greta’s mother where she, her daughter and her new boyfriend Mirko appear on a boat. The caption reads: “Your intellect may confuse you, but your emotions will never lie to you.”

AND Mirko he also responded to the post unequivocally with a “Thank you mother in law“. In short, the new couple has really forced things but there are many who think that underneath there is a precise strategy to get people talking about themselves.