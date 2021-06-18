A new presentation video has appeared on the official profiles of Temptation Island, which told the story of a new couple who will soon join the cast of the next edition of the reality show. It is about Manuela and Stefano.

It lacks less and less to the new edition of Temptation Island which, according to indiscretions, should arrive on Canale 5 on June 30th. Once again it will be Filippo Bisciglia to lead the competitors in this journey into feelings and, slowly, the public is also finding out who will take part to the program.

In the past days we met the couple made up of Valentina and Tommaso and that of Claudia and Ste. Today, however, we know better Manuela and Stefano.

Temptation Island: who are Manuela and Stefano?

As they tell in their presentation video Manuela and Stefano have been together for a long time but things are no longer going too well, especially because of the numerous betrayals of man. There Apulian, so, he decided to write to Temptation Island, trying to give to their love one last chance!

“My name is Manuela I have 31 years old and I’m from Toast, I have been engaged since four years with Stefano and in life I have always been there bartender. I participate in Temptation Island because I no longer trust di Stefano, after dei betrayals that I discovered last year. I went back to live by myself, I recreated mine independence, while he lives from mother. This is his last chance for me”.

in fact declared the woman, than onIsland of love you play the all for all. Also Stephen he introduced himself in the video and said he had 30 years and to come from too Toast.

“I participate because I want to understand if the history it really can start over, so we can’t go anymore forward. Now it is as if everyone were traveling on the own way “.

said the fiance. What will happen to all‘Is Morus Relais?