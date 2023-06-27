Yesterday evening, Monday 26 June 2023, the first episode of “Temptation Island“. Among the couples who have already become popular we find the one made up of Manuel and Isabella. Recently, the latter have ended up at the center of controversy on the net. The reason? Let’s find out together!

Without any shadow of a doubt, Manuel and Isabella have already become one of couples more than chatty and popular of the new edition of Temptation Island. Over the past few hours, the two have gotten into trouble because of one report posted on the web by a user.

In the first episode Of Temptation IslandManuel let himself go to a tough guy outburst a few hours afterentrance:

I feel that she doesn’t accept the people around me. Some behaviors of my family, she didn’t understand them, but she’s okay with it. I also don’t understand how they behave at her house, but I don’t care. They are more humble people, down to earth. Maybe she didn’t accept this. I’m not buying a pair of shoes to take her to dinner. I wake up early in the morning, take the dog down and then I clean up the house. Then I start studying. She doesn’t work now, she wakes up in the morning and does nothing. It’s normal that it’s easier for her. It’s not that I don’t have initiatives, it’s that I’m not financially successful. You know how bad?

As for Isabella, the latter broke out in tears before Filippo Bisciglia trying to give one justification to his behaviors:

Surely the ways in which I tell him things are wrong, but I feel attacked when I tell him these things because I want to see him fulfilled and happy. I want to talk to him. It makes no sense to stay here. I would go somewhere else and not stay with him, knowing he can’t give me certain things.

In any case, in the course of the last few hours, one has been spread on the web sensational report. In detail, a couple who had cast together with them denied the fact that he was the one who applied. In reality, according to what the girl in question reports, Isabella would have liked to participate in Temptation Island For personal interests: