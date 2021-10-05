Lorenzo Amoruso, boyfriend of Manila Nazzaro, has made it known through his social networks that he has been excluded from yesterday’s episode of Big Brother Vip. The man, who was supposed to come in to surprise his partner, was unable to meet the former Miss Italy.

Lorenzo Amoruso and Manila Nazzaro they became better known to the public for their participation in Temptation Island, reality show in which the last summer. The couple really liked the public, who has them appreciated for them honesty and for the respect mutual always demonstrated.

This year the woman was taken as a competitor of the Big Brother Vip but he still hasn’t had too much opportunity to talk about himself and his history.

But last night Lorenzo it should have come in and surprise her, sharing with the public the great love which he shares with his woman. Yet, for some reason, the man’s guest is jumped, as he himself complained through his own stories.

Manila Nazzaro: Lorenzo Amoruso against the GF?

“Goodmorning everyone. I have to apologies everyone because yesterday I said there would be one little surprise for Manila But this did not happen. It was not my fault; was the Big Brother who has decided, I don’t know, to move it. They must have had problems with ladder, I don’t know what to tell you “.

he said Amoruso in these hours in his stories, assuring, however, that sooner or later it will enter the Home for its beautiful fiancée And future wife.

It is not clear why the former footballer has not been able to enter the Home but, for sure, for the love story between him and Manila there will be space in the next days.

In short, the fans of the two do not have to worry, Amoruso soon yes will reunite, albeit a proper distance, with her loved.