Alessio Tanoni, ex-boyfriend of Natascia Zagato with whom he participated in Temptation island 2021, would be dating with the Tuscan singer Lialai, known in the news for a music video with Rocco Siffredi.

Her real name is Caterina Lalli and according to some well-informed it would be the new flame of Alessio Tanoni, former competitor of Temptation Island 2021 and ex boyfriend of Natascia Zagato. And even the boy’s Instagram stories seem to confirm that an acquaintance is underway between the two. In fact, Alessio was in the company of the singer in Florence for a pleasure visit. And already in the past few hours the influencer Deianira Marzano had launched the gossip that according to the well-informed between the two there would be some tender by now for several months.

Caterina Lalli, aka Lialai, is already known in the chronicles for having shot a music video of her together with the pornstar Rocco Siffredi. The girl, 25, was born in Pisa but lives in Carrara, and is enrolled in the Faculty of Languages ​​and Markets. A passion, that for singing, which she has had since she was a child. His musical career began in 2020 during the lockdown. Her first single “Dime” came out last July. In February of this year, however, it came out “Kill me” whose music video saw the participation of the porn actor Rocco Siffredi.

The collaboration of Lialai and Rocco Siffredi

As we said, the girl went up in the national news for her video clip with Rocco Siffredi that the young woman would personally invite to participate.

I still can’t believe what happened. I have always been a fan of Rocco. I tried for fun to contact him on Instagram without any expectations, but his response was not long in coming.

A professional collaboration from which the young woman seems to have learned a lot: