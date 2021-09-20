Lara Rosie Zorzetto is pregnant for the second time. To announce it was the direct interested, who through some photos posted on his profile, gave his fans the good news. For Leonardo, his eldest son, will there be a little brother or a little sister?

Lara Zorzetto she made herself known to the public a few years ago, for her participation in Temptation Island. The woman, who had taken part in the reality from Maria De Filippi together with her boyfriend at the time, Michael De Giorgio, she had made a name for herself for hers grit, become a real one paladin of women.

His bonfire comparison with the tattoo artist remained in the history and several were born meme, especially because the woman, tufa del behavior of his companion, he had uttered really funny phrases, “Zeroing it out” completely.

After the program, then, Lara had been a lot criticism because according to some, Michael in the first place, his would have been one thing organized for close with partner.

After some unfortunate flirtation however, Lara had known Mattia Monaci and from their love was born Leonardo, the eldest son of the woman who often appears on his profile. Right through his account, instead, today the woman decided to reveal that, soon, his family will will enlarge!

Lara Zorzetto: pregnant again

“The family does enlarge .. We will soon be four! “

he wrote Lara Zorzetto a few hours ago, under a shot that the portrays while showing the baby bump.

“Are happy to share with you girls today September 20 this wonderful news “.

he added, also showing one ultrasound of the unborn child.

“Life when you least expect it surprising. Ps: I admit that it wasn’t easy in these 3 months do not know anything, even if some of you (reading your messages) had intuition something”

he continued, tagging the partner. The two, in short, will soon become parents for the second time and we hope that this time things go better than with the first pregnancy. Leonardo, born last August 26, she had in fact been given birth with a emergency cesarean and due to a problem had been placed in one incubator.

Shortly after the Zorzetto he had announced that that was all returned and, fear aside, the little was fine. And then “good luck” to the two future parents… Bis!

