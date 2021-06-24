The new edition of Temptation Island will start shortly and so the public will finally be able to meet the new protagonists of this year’s journey into feelings. Even before the episodes go on the air, however, some reports on the various competitors are starting to arrive. That’s what it is.

Wednesday June 30th the ninth edition of Temptation Island, conducted also this year by Filippo Bisciglia always on Channel 5.

In these days the audience got to know the six couples who will play theirs love in the reality show but one in particular take risks already to do turn up one’s nose to production. According to some recent rumors, indeed, Federico is Floriana, they would stay pretending. Let’s find out more …

Temptation Island: Floriana and Federico lie?

“I am Floriana, I am 21 years old and I’m from Palermo and I’m engaged to Federico since two years. At first it went everything good, then after a while it stopped woo me compared to how he did in the beginning and let’s also give myself some for discounted. I want to understand if he really is in love of me or if she is with me only for a matter of habit”.

Read also: Temptation Island The Couples Journey Today

said the woman in her video of presentation.

“I’m Federico, i am 34 years old and i come from Palermo. Me when I have some certainties I don’t do what I used to do anymore. I say ‘now it’s mine and no one takes it off me anymore‘. I will address this experience putting myself 100% at stake. I go there and what happens It happens”.

he said instead. According to a recent report comes to Deianira Marzano, popular commentator very active on social media, the couple would be however pretending.

“Guys, but they are not a couple: me him I know him and it’s super single“.

would reveal a user, sure that Federico is lying to public and to production. What do you say, the two will have really succeeded in make fun of everyone? In the next rounds we will know more.