During the filming for Temptation Island there was a whirlwind that slowed down the recording moments and made everyone inside worry. But let’s see in detail what happened.

On June 21, during the filming of the new edition of Temptation Island, there was a problem due to the weather and specifically to bad weather.

In Is Morus Relais, the location in Sardinia used for Temptation Island, there was a moment of crisis after a whirlwind hit the place.

Raffaella Mennoia, author of the program, explained what happened by saying that there were many difficulties following the whirlwind, but then everything was resolved for the best.

Raffaella Mennoia: “We kept to the trees”

Last night in Sardinia we had a wonderful whirlwind. We had to hold on to the trees so as not to fly.

This is the statement of Raffaella Mennoia on the problem that arose after the whirlwind, which then reassured fans, viewers and enthusiasts, saying that the program will air without problem.

We finished at four in the morning, I am very sleepy guys! There is a terrible time this year: there is heat, there is no sun. But the program is going great.

In short, the shooting has absolutely not been slowed down by the whirlwind and the program will air on June 30, 2021 in prime time on Channel 5.

Meanwhile, while viewers await Wednesday 30 June 2021, for the first episode of the new edition of Temptation Island, on the profile Instagram official program you can find video interviews of the six participating couples.

Even though they literally “kept to the trees,” it seems that everything went smoothly, despite the additional restrictions and problems due to the pandemic.

In addition, always the author Raffaella Mennoia, specified that this year no VIP presence. Not only Temptation Island Vip it will not be done, but not even in the “normal” Temptation Island there will be VIP couples.

There Mennoia he justified this choice because, in his opinion, it is much better to see unknown couples, both for the progress of the reality show and for the involvement of the public.